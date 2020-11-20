Prior to the meeting, speculations have been made that the CM may announce a fresh round of coronavirus-mandated lockdown in some parts of the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid reports of the announcement of fresh lockdown in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday clarified that the government will not be imposing a lockdown in the state in wake of the coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh. "No lockdown to be imposed in the state", the CM said.

The decision came after Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a review meeting with district collectors and other officials to plan restrictive measures in the state. Prior to the meeting, speculations have been made that the CM may announce a fresh round of coronavirus-mandated lockdown in some parts of the state.

Media reports suggested that the MP government is mulling to impose a lockdown in cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and some other parts which have potential in emerging as COVID-19 hotspots.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra had indicated that the government is mulling to impose a fresh lockdown in some parts of the state which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots in a recent assessment.

"CM Shivraj Singh will be holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials to discuss the situation. Imposing lockdown again will surely be on the agenda," Mishra reportedly said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far logged nearly 1.90 lakh cases of coronavirus, of which 1,75,089 have recuperated across the state. Meanwhile, a total of 3,129 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the state so far. During the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,363 new infections of coronavirus, while 14 people died due to the deadly infection in the same span of time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded, 1,209 new cases of coronavirus, while 13 new fatalities were reported from across the state. Of the new cases on Wednesday, Bhopal accounted for 238, Indore 194, Gwalior 123 and Jabalpur 44. The number of total cases in Bhopal rose to 28,129 with 501 fatalities, while in Indore the case tally climbed up to 36,055, including 719 deaths. Gwalior and Jabalpur so far have recorded 13,526 and 13,473 cases, respectively.





