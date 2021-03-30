Karnataka Coronavirus News: The decision came after the chief minister reviewed the COVID situation in Bengaluru city and other important districts along with senior ministers and officials of his government.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday evening ruled out any possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state but prohibited any protest and political rallies for 15 days in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka from past few weeks. Yediyurappa also requested the people to follow C0VID-19 appropriate behaviour and said that the authorities have been ordered to take strict actions against the violators.

The decision came after the chief minister reviewed the COVID situation in Bengaluru city and other important districts along with senior ministers and officials of his government. "COVID cases are rising in Bengaluru at an alarming rate, which is a cause of concern. Daily average cases are around 1,377 and positive cases are 16,921 in the last 14 days," Yediyurappa said as quoted by news agency PTI.

After the meeting, Yediyurappa said that tracing, testing and treatment is being strengthened in the state. "In order to contain the disease, I appeal to the public to observe proper COVID restrictions and avoid crowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control," he said.

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,792 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,89,804 and the death toll to 12,520. Of the 2,792 fresh cases, 1,742 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Ruling out the closure of schools and colleges, for now, BS Yediyurappa said that we are not going to close any schools and colleges in the state. "We discussed that if children come to school, they will be in one place with discipline. If they are at home, they will be mixing with everybody. It is good for schools to continue from the point of view of control. Exams will be held in 15 days," he added.

Further, the CM said that no gathering of people in the name of protests and demonstrations will be allowed in the state for 15 days, and strict measures will be taken with regard to marriages and events for following the guidelines in terms of the number of people attending.

Noting that infections were reported more in the age group of 20-40, Yediyurappa said "mortality rate is low and most of those cases are 60 years and above group." He said, up to 60,000 tests were being done in Bengaluru city, and 6.61 lakh people have been vaccinated in the city. Stating that there was no shortage of funds for COVID management, Yediyurappa said Rs 150 crore has already been released and if required, more funds will be released.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan