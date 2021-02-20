Karnataka Lockdown News: He also said that there is no case of South African and Brazilian strain of the COVID-19 in the state, and only UK strain has been found so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday confirmed that there is no need or proposal of imposing another lockdown or a night curfew in the state as of now as the COVID-19 situation in the state is in control. He also said that there is no case of South African and Brazilian strain of the COVID-19 in the state, and only UK strain has been found so far.

Dr K Sudhakar, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "There is no proposal for lockdown, weekend lockdown or night curfew in Karnataka. We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of #COVID19). All that we have found is the UK strain".

Dr Sudhakar also said that the state government has also successfully prevented the further spread of the UK strain of the deadly COVID-19, which is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and transmissible after it was initially found in some passengers who travelled to the United Kingdom from Bengaluru.

"The UK strain has only been found in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru. We have not allowed it to spread in the society", he added.

Stressing on the sudden rise in the number of fresh cases in neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra, Dr Sudharak said that the Karnataka government has mandated a negative RT-PCR test from the people entering the state border from these two states.

"On an average, 4000-5000 cases being reported in Kerala & 5000-6000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka", Dr Sudhakar said.

This comes at a time when Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation. As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter. Meanwhile, Kerala also saw 4,505 new cases in the last 24 hours. In the state, 9,61,789 people have contracted the deadly virus so far, while there were 59,814 active cases. There were also 15 more Covid deaths, taking the total toll to 4,061.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan