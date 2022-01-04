New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that there will be no lockdown in the national capital and asserted that the weekend curfew has been imposed in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases and should not be considered as lockdown. The minister further informed that the national capital today has reported over 5,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate -- the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests -- has surged from 6.46 to 8.5 per cent.

"Weekend curfew being imposed in view of rising Covid cases and should not be considered as lockdown", Satyendar Jain said, adding, "about 5,500 new Covid cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday. The positivity rate has surged close to 8.5 per cent".

Jain said that health experts have been saying that the spike in Covid cases in Delhi should be considered largely due to the Omicron variant. On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent, and one death was recorded due to Covid-19, he said.

The health minister further stated Weekend curfew has been imposed as not much activity happens in that two-day period, and there is no need to be panicked. Also, Covid-induced restrictions are being imposed with due sensitivity about the situation of labourers, Jain said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the Delhi government has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital in view of a surge in Covid cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The weekend curfew will start every Friday at 10 pm and will continue till Monday at 5 am.

The new restrictions also said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

He said the government feared that bus stops and metro stations could become superspreaders as the seating capacity had been halved and long queues were seen at such places. So, it has been decided to run buses and metro trains at full capacity. But no one can travel without a mask, he said.

On December 28, the DDMA declared a 'yellow alert' after the positivity rate crossed the 0.5 per cent mark, and closed down cinemas and gyms. It had directed shops of non-essential items to open on an odd-even basis and reduced the seating capacity in metro trains and buses to 50 per cent.

According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which means a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan