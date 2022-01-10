New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to tackle the alarming surge in new COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided to stop dine-in services in restaurants and hotels, however, takeaways will continue. The DDMA, meanwhile, also rejected imposing a lockdown in the city and continue with existing restrictions.

DDMA in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi. The meeting, chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal, was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and several health department officials.

It was discussed in the DDMA meeting that restrictions imposed in Delhi should also be imposed in National Capital Territory Region to prevent rise in cases. Currently, dine-in facility in restaurants is allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The city buses and Metro trains are permitted to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity.

Kejriwal had on Sunday said the rapid speed at which the coronavirus was spreading in Delhi had been a matter of "deep concern", yet added there was no plan to impose lockdown. There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he had stated.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, with the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew was also imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the national capital.

Delhi had logged 22,751 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. As per a bulletin issued by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.53 per cent. With this, the total cases of the COVID-19 in the city have gone up to 15,49,730 including 60,733 active cases.

As many as 10,179 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,63,837. However, the city also reported 17 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,160 people have succumbed to the infection in Delhi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan