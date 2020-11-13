New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra, facing contempt charges for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court, said on Friday that he would neither retract his remarks, nor apologise for them. Kamra tweeted a letter, addressing the Supreme Court judges, in which he wrote: "I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves".

"The Supreme Court of India hasn’t yet declared my tweets anything as of now but if and when they do I hope they can have a small laugh before declaring them Contempt of Court. Also in one of my tweets I had asked for replacement of the photo of Mahatma Gandhi at the Supreme Court of India with that of Harish Salve. I would like to add that Pandit Nehru photo should also be replaced with Mahesh Jethmalani," he went on to write in his post.

No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/B1U7dkVB1W — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 13, 2020

On Thursday, Attorney General K K Venugopal granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra for his tweets which allegedly criticised the top court, saying the tweets are in “bad taste” and it is time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly will attract punishment.

Venugopal said today people believe that they can “boldly and brazenly condemn” the Supreme Court of India and its judges by exercising their freedom of speech, but under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt.

“I have gone through each one of the tweets which you have annexed for consent to proceed by way of criminal contempt against Kunal Kamra. The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court,” the Attorney General said in his letter to one of the applicants who had sought consent of the top law officer for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra.

“I therefore grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra,” Venugopal said. The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary, under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating contempt proceedings against a person.

Kamra's remarks against the Supreme Court came after the apex court on Wednesday granted interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, saying it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta