I-T Rules 2021: The Delhi High Court said that the central government would be at liberty to file a response to the affidavit filed by Twitter after three to four days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the Centre is free to take action against Twitter if the social media giant is founding breaching the I-T Rules 2021. Listing the matter for July 28, the court further said that Twitter would need to file an affidavit regarding the appointment of the interim official.

The Delhi High Court further said that the central government would be at liberty to file a response to the affidavit filed by the social media giant after three to four days.

"Two weeks time is granted. But scanned copies of affidavits of persons being appointed will be filed in two days. No interim order protecting Twitter. It will be open for Centre to take action against Twitter in case of any breach of the Rules," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

However, the Twitter told the High Court that that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, adding that the process is underway to fill the regular position as per the I-T Acts within eight weeks.

It said that interim chief compliance officer (CCO) has been appointed with effect from July 6, adding that a communication has also been addressed to the Union I-T Ministry.

"Twitter has posted publicly a job announcement for a Resident Grievance Officer as a direct employee and is accepting applications at this time. Twitter will endeavor in good faith to make an offer of employment to a qualified individual to fill this position within 8 weeks," the Twitter said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The court had on July 6 asked Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer (RGO) in compliance with the new IT Rules after the microblogging platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so. It had taken exception to the fact the court was not informed that the earlier appointment of the RGO was only on interim basis and he has already resigned.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma