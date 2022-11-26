'No Institution In A Constitutional Democracy Is Perfect,' Says CJI DY Chandrachud

CHIEF Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that no institution including the collegium system is perfect in a constitutional democracy and asserted that the solution to this problem is to work unitedly in the existing system.

"No institution in a Constitutional democracy is perfect. We work within the existing framework of the Constitution and we are faithful soldiers who implement the Constitution. When we talk of imperfections, our solution is to work our way within the existing system," CJI said while speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud further said that reforming the collegium system of the Supreme Court and increasing the salary of judges will not ensure good and qualified people in the court.

The chief justice further said that recruiting good people in the judiciary and giving them good salaries won't single-handedly ensure the welfare of the collegium system. CJI Chandrachud was of the view that becoming a judge is a call of conscience and their limitless power to give a good society.

"The president (of SCBA) raised a query about good people. Getting good people to enter the judiciary, and getting good lawyers to enter the judiciary is not just the function of reforming the collegium. Getting to be a judge is not a function of how much salary you give judges. However high you pay judges, it'll be a fraction of what a successful lawyer makes at the end of one day," he said.

"Getting good people to become judges is first and foremost about inculcating upon minds of young members of the bar about the limitless ability which lies in the power of every judge to give good society," he further added.

Justice Chandrachud also said that good judging is not about being judgemental about the lives of people whom you may not agree with, but rather it is about being compassionate and understanding the problems of people.

"Good judging is about being compassionate, good judging is about understanding problems of people, not being judgemental about people whose lives you may not agree with. Good judging is about understanding why a criminal becomes a criminal. When we need to have good people within the system, the answer lies somewhere else. That answer lies in mentoring young people by giving them the ability to become judges," the CJI said.

The Chief Justice emphasised that the constitution was constantly evolving to meet new social realities of the time. He said that both judiciary and bar were equal stakeholders in providing justice to the common people. CJI Chandrachud also said that the legal profession needs to shed its colonial underpinnings and strict dress code for the lawyers, particularly in summer could be reconsidered.

"I am just floating the idea of making the dress more compatible with our lives, weather and times. The strictness on attire should not lead to moral policing of woman lawyers," he said.



