Hyderabad/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bharat Biotech on Sunday clarified that there is "no impact on efficacy and safety" of its anti-coronavirus vaccine Covaxin after the World Health Organisation (WHO) suspended its supply through United Nations (UN) agencies.

In a statement, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm also assured those who have received Covaxin that "vaccine certificates issued stand valid". It, however, said the company is slowing down the production of Covaxin for "facility optimisation".

"As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due," the Bharat Biotech said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Certain highly sophisticated equipment which was required to enhance the process stringency was unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has to be stressed that the quality of COVAXIN was never compromised at any point in time," it added.

The WHO on Saturday had said it is suspending Covaxin's supply through UN agencies to allow Bharat Biotech to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies found in an inspection. It also asked countries that have received Covaxin to take appropriate actions, but stressed that the "vaccine is effective and no safety concerns exist".

"This suspension is in response to the outcomes of WHO post emergency use listing (EUL) inspection (14 – 22 March 2022) and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified good manufacturing practices (GMP) deficiencies," the WHO said.

"Bharat (Biotech) has committed to comply by addressing the GMP deficiencies and is developing a corrective and preventive action plan, for submission to the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI and WHO. In the interim and as a precautionary measure, Bharat (Biotech)has indicated its commitment to suspend its production of Covaxin for export," the global health body added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma