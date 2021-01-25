Kisan Gantantra Parade: Noting that farmers won't be allowed to halt their rally, the police said that the march will be conducted after the Republic Day Celebration ends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday allowed the farmers protesting against the three farm laws since November last year to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. The police said that the farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital from three routes -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders -- but they will have to return to their originating points.

Issuing guidelines for the farmers, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), said that the farmers' rally will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway at Singhu border while it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway at Tikri.

"From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway. Three circulation routes will get foolproof security cover and we will also keep a note on timing and how to keep the peace during the rally," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Noting that farmers won't be allowed to halt their rally, the police said that the march will be conducted after the Republic Day Celebration ends as "barricades and other security arrangements will be removed" till then.

"For medical emergency contingency, main arterial roads to be assigned and proper routing was discussed. We have come to a decision on how to provide a tractor rally with full dignity and honour along with full security. We are continuously in touch with them," ANI quoted Pathak as saying.

Similarly, authorities in Haryana have also issued guidelines for the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade', saying there would be disruptions in vehicular movement on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27.



"Traffic on KMP-KGP expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates," a police advisory said.

"Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates to avoid any inconvenience," it added.

Unions issue guidelines for 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'

Meanwhile, the farmer unions have also issued guidelines for protesters taking part in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'. In a statement, the farmer unions have said that the entire route of the rally will be 63 kilometers long.

As per the guidelines, the farmer leaders will be at the front in their cars and "no one will try and stop midway without a valid reason". The guidelines say that tractors will carry a tricolour and there will be folk music and patriotic songs, noting that only "five people per tractor will be allowed".

"You are requested to carry jackets and blankets considering the weather. Everyone has to return to the starting point (their base)," news agency PTI quoted a farmer leader as saying.

A war room has been set up at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.



Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route to attend to any medical emergency, it added.



Another farmer leader said around 3,000 volunteers have been deployed to ensure that the parade remains peaceful and no untoward incident takes place. The volunteers have been given badges and identity cards.



A team of ex-servicemen participating in the protest will also keep an eye on the security situation. A team of mechanics has also been created to repair tractors if the need arises.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma