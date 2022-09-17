'No Greater Gift...': MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Hails 'Historic' Return Of Cheetahs To India

As Cheetahs were brought back to India after decades on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the historic step and said that there will be no greater gift for MP than greeting to preserve those big cats. On the occasion of PM Modi's 72nd birthday, India welcomed 8 Cheetahs into the country, 70 years after the species were declared extinct.

The plane carrying the magnificent animals landed in Gwalior from Namibia and then they were taken to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where PM Modi himself will release those Cats into their future sanctuary.

Hailing the historic moment and opportunity, MP Chief Minister Chouhan said, "No greater gift for Madhya Pradesh than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park."

"They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Meanwhile, the cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova in Europe that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights.

The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952. Cheetahs have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. The big cats are being brought to India from Namibia as part of an intercontinental translocation project called Project Cheetah.

This will be the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

"Cheetahs will help in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India. This will help conserve biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem services like water security, carbon sequestration and soil moisture conservation, benefiting the society at large," a media release from the PM's office said.