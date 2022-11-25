‘No Fuel Shortage’: Meghalaya CM Urges People ‘Not To Resort To Panic Buying’

MEGHALAYA Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday clarified that the state has no fuel shortage hours after the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union ordered to stop fuel transportation to Meghalaya amid a border dispute between the two states.

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that there will be adequate supplies and stock. He also urged people not to rush out and acquire any necessities.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sangma wrote, "There is no shortage of petrol and diesel in Meghalaya. Necessary actions have been initiated by the Government to ensure no shortage of stocks and supply. Request all citizens to not resort to panic buying of any essentials.”

The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union on Friday said that it has stopped the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya following the firing incidents along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The Union sent letters to PSU oil marketing companies informing them of their decision to not load fuel in tankers.

"It has been brought to our notice that in Meghalaya mainly Ri-Bhoi, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts the situation remains abnormal. Our members are afraid to go to the above-mentioned area for supplying petroleum products. Therefore we have decided not to take any load from today onwards until and unless the Government of Meghalaya assures them of the safety and security of T/T (tank trucks) crews," Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union said, as quoted by ANI said in the letter.

A total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday. The FIR has been registered into the matter, the Meghalaya Police said.

The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam.

