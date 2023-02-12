No Freedom of Speech Inside Or Outside Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

CONGRESS President Mallikarjun Kharge, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, said that there was no freedom of speech in the country.

Kharge, addressing a rally in Jharkhand, alleged that there is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside.

"There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament, nor outside...Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars," he alleged as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also alleged that the entire wealth of the nation has gone into the hands of one person in the last few years.

"A man, whose wealth was Rs 1 Lakh crore in 2019, has became 13 lakh crores in the last 2.5 years. The entire nation's wealth has gone into one hand. We raised this issue with in Parliament. Instead of giving answers, they (the government) called it unparliamentary," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also called the BJP leaders at the centre "Bunch of Liars" and said, "Whenever we raised voice for the poor people, it was stifled by the governing party."

Accusing the BJP of making fake promises, the Congress president described leaders of the saffron party has a "gang of liars".

"If someone talks about honesty. If someone guides them to the truth, then they send him to jail. Modi ji and Shah ji are very strong in 'Todh and Phodh'. They have formed many Todh and Phodh Sarkars," alleged the Congress Chief.

The Congress leader said that the BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, but the price of essential commodities and poverty are on the rise ever since it came to power. He also said that it was the Congress that developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India's freedom.

Kharge was on a visit to Jharkhand to flag off the "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign from Sahebganj, Jharkhand.

(With Inputs from Agencies.)