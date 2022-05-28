Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order stating that no female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm in the state. The order also directed that these women be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision, if working during the aforementioned hours.

The order has been issued keeping in mind the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the UP government presented a budget with a focus on women's welfare, safety, and empowerment. The order comes as a major decision after the Yogi Adityanath government tabled the finance sheet.

The order restricts all factories in the state employing women from the following rules:

1- No woman worker shall be terminated from her employment if she denies to work between 7 pm and 6 am.

2- Women workers working between 7 pm and 6 am should be provided free transportation from their residence to the workplace by the employer of the factory and back.

3- Women workers working between 7 pm and 6 am should be provided food by the employer of the factory.

4- Women workers working between 7 pm and 6 am should be provided sufficient supervision during working hours and the journey thereof.

5- The employer shall ensure the facility of toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, drinking water, and light near the workplace.

6- During the working between 7 pm and 6 am, not less than four women workers should be allowed to work in the premises or a particular department.

7- Employer shall intimate the arrangements proposed by him in connection to the employment of female workers to the inspectors of factories of the region concerned, for verification, affording him a period of maximum 7 days for such verification.

8- The employer shall send a monthly report electronically or otherwise to the inspector of the factories about the details of shifts and also inform the police in case of unwanted incidents.

9- The inspector of the factories will keep a record of the safe working condition of the women.

10- Employers must establish a proper mechanism to deal with Sexual Harassment Complains.

11- The women workers should be made aware of their rights by displaying the guidelines.

12. Permission to run the factory will be deemed cancelled if found violating the rules.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha