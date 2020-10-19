Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: With three days before the beginning of Durga Puja, the Calcutta High Court on Monday said that only the organisers will be allowed inside the Durga Puja pandals, noting that there will be 'no entry' for visitors. During the hearing, the court reportedly pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government "for having no clear crowd control plan" amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and said that all pandals will have to erect barricades at their entrance.

"All Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zone in West Bengal. Only organizers can enter the pandals. Names of people allowed to enter the pandals to be displayed outside it," the court ordered, as reported by news agency ANI.

As per the Calcutta High Court order, only 25 people will be allowed in big pandals while the limit has been restricted to 15 for smaller pandals. The court further noted that "there are not enough policemen in Kolkata" to control the crowds across pandals in the city, reported NDTV.

The Durga Puja will begin this week. However, coronavirus safety protocols have gone for a toss as Kolkata and large crowds have been witnessed in several parts of the city. Though several puja pandals have taken some precautions, several associations have argued that the festival is all about inclusiveness and revellers cannot be stopped from visiting the marquees.

"We will not prohibit entry of visitors. Also, the pandal has been setup in a certain way so that people get to catch a glimpse of the idols from the adjacent road. Those willing to stay at home can click on augmentedpujo.com to enjoy virtual darshan," said Somnath Das, the secretary of Santoshpur Lake Pally, as reported by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 3.21 lakh people and claimed over 6,000 lives in West Bengal so far. As per the state government, more than 2.81 lakh people have recovered from the deadly infnection, taking West Bengal's recovery rate to 87.55 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma