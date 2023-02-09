No End To Congress Conspiracies Despite Voters' Rejection; Country Is With Us: PM Modi In RS

DAYS after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to "avoid" discussion on the Adani issues, Modi targeted the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President Address on Thursday. Lashing out at the "Grand Old Party", Modi said that even after the country has rejected the Congress, despite the rejection, there is not an end to Congress conspiracies.

Modi, replying to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that his party built a strong foundation in 60 years, said that the Congress family has only built potholes on the path.

"Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path," Modi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also accused the Congress party of not giving permanent solutions to the issues in the country despite being in power from the panchayat to the parliament.

"Despite being in power from the Panchayat level to the Parliament they never, "thought or tried" to being solutions to permanent problems," he said.

When citizens were reeling from a slew of issues, PM Modi emphasised the developmental work that took place during his tenure, accusing the Grand Old Party of tokenism.

"In last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. For the empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last nine years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," he said.

"They (Congress) used to say 'Gareebi Hatao' but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country," Modi said attacking the Congress party further.

PM Modi also informed that the government has identified 110 aspiration districts in the country.

"Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribals," he added.

Modi also said that if the Congress had worked with dedication for tribals, we wouldn't have to work so hard for their welfare.

"For decades our tribals remained deprived of development and the bridge of faith could never be built. "Instead of playing with the sentiments of the tribals, had they (Congress) done some work, we would not have had to work so hard," he said.

For the last few days, the opposition, including the Congress party, has been demanding a probe of the Hindenburg report, which alleges Adani's involvement in fraudulent transactions and share manipulation.

The Congress also held a nationwide protest against the Adani row and has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe into the Adani issue or a "court-monitored" investigation.