'No Deviation From Building Plan,' Says Supertech Ahead Of Demolition Of Noida's Twin Towers

The Supertech on Sunday said that no deviation from the original building plan was made while constructing its 40 storey twin towers at Section 93A of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, but it respects the Supreme Court's order to demolish them. The remark came just an hour before the demolition of the twin towers in the city.

As per the officials, the towers, taller than the Qutab Minar in neighbouring New Delhi, will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, they said, adding that all arrangements have been made for explosion.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government," the Supertech statement read.

"However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Supreme Court and are committed to implement the same," it added.

The company has awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolitions of high-rise buildings, the statement said.

"We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue."

The demolition was ordered by the top court, which found the buildings violated norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance of the rule of law".

"In view of the expert opinion, time for completing the work of demolition is extended until August 28, 2022," the court had said. "A status report shall be filed by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) after convening a meeting of all stakeholders on the steps which are being taken between the date of this order and a week prior to the next date of listing."