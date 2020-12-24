Farmers' Protest: Rahul Gandhi also said that there is no democracy left in India. "It can be in your imagination, but not in reality", Gandhi alleged.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre for ignoring the farmers' demand to repeal the new Agri laws and said that the government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Rahul Gandhi also said that there is no democracy left in India. "It can be in your imagination, but not in reality", Gandhi alleged.

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he said.



"I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.

Mounting attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi further said that an "incompetent" man is running the system on behalf of three or four other people without any understanding of anything.



"You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing the media after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan today to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in ending the massive protests near Delhi over the farm laws enacted in September. "I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws," said Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making the country weak and outside forces are seeing it as an opportunity, he said. "I want to tell media, understand this, I know you have salaries to protect, but see what is happening," he added.



Earlier today, Congress leaders were taken into police custody after they were denied permission to hold a march against the farm laws. Later, Delhi Police took party leaders to Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November-end on highways near Delhi against the laws, which the centre says are important for reforms in the agriculture sector. Farmers fear the laws will deprive them of guaranteed minimum earnings and leave them open to exploitation by big business.

Posted By: Talib Khan