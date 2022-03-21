New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after reports emerged claiming that the government is considering COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for all Indians above 18 years of age, sources told news agency ANI that no decision has been taken yet by the Union Ministry of Health on considering lowering of eligible age limit to receive the precaution dose.

Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years are being administered precaution doses.

All people above 60 years have become eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine after the Union Health Ministry removed the co-morbidity clause recently.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose is based on the completion of nine months, or 39 weeks, from the date of administration of the second dose.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10 this year.

Since January 10, more than 2.17 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries so far.

India began COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16 this year.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1, 2021.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

With inputs from agencies

Posted By: Mukul Sharma