Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Thursday announced that there is no proposal with the Home Ministry to impose lockdown or shut down markets in the state as of now. Instead, the state authorities are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks and also set up open jails for violators.

"There is no proposal with the Home Department to impose lockdown or shut down of markets in Madhya Pradesh. We are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks & also considering to set up open jails," said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.

Earlier, the State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that a fine of ₹ 200 will be imposed for violation of COVID protocols in public places.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "594 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are 1,544 active cases in the state at the moment. There is an increase in positive cases on a daily basis. It has been ensured that the people adhere to the COVID protocols. We are running the 'Roko Toko' programme. We have decided to impose a fine of ₹ 200 for those not wearing face masks in public places. It has been instructed to ensure that the infection does not spread in other districts as well."

Speaking about the preparedness of the State to deal with a possible third wave, the Minister said that the government has made preparations for improving the infrastructure in the private as well as the government sector.

"The vaccination programme is going on at a good pace. The children from 15 to 18 years of age are being vaccinated. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reviewed the situation. We have made preparations for the enhancement of the infrastructure of the private as well as the government sector," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha