New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ministry Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Parliament that the Centre has not decided on the preparation of a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRC) for the whole country.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Rai, however, said that the Centre will update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," Rai said in his written reply in the Lok Sabha.

So far, the NRC has been updated only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, triggering a huge political row.

Meanwhile, NPR is a register of the usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village and sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national levels under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Meanwhile, Rai also informed the Parliament about that the Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities, adding that the Centre has asked the states and union territories (UTs) to take necessary steps as and when required. He further said that the Centre is identifying Rohingyas for deportation.

"Since illegal migrants enter country without valid travel documents in surreptitious manner, accurate data regarding number of such migrants in the country is not centrally available. There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," Rai said.

"Central Government has issued instructions to State governments or UT administrations advising them to sensitise the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma