Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry said that Covaxin and Zydus are conducting trails on children, adding that Bharat Biotech has shared its data with the World Health Organisation for its approval.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday clarified that no decision has been taken over granting legal protection to Indian vaccine manufactures, adding that the Centre is in talks with them. In a press briefing, the Health Ministry also stressed on increasing the pace of vaccination in the country, noting that 60 per cent elderly people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It also said that Covaxin and Zydus are conducting trails on children, adding that Bharat Biotech has shared its data with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its approval.

"Covaxin and Zydus vaccines already being tested in children. We will need around 25 crore doses. We will have to take this into account when we strategise. Information and analysis being continually being examined," news agency ANI quoted NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul as saying.

The Health Ministry further said that India must buy time to ensure that high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved, adding that appropriate behaviour must be followed at all costs to ensure that cases do not rise again.

It said that there has been a 68 per cent decline in COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7. It further said that there has been a decrease in active cases by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10.

"There has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases; 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, as reported by ANI.

"We have to buy time to ensure high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved," he said while adding that there are 377 districts reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity rate.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma