No Criminality Found In Zubair's Tweet, Says Delhi Police In POCSO Case

THE Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to present the chargesheet filed in a case against fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a minor on social media.

The counsel for the Delhi police informed the court that the probe agency didn't find any criminality against Zubair and his name has not been included in the chargesheet.

"Before proceeding further, let a copy of the chargesheet be filed before the next date of hearing," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said.

The court also asked police to provide a copy of the chargesheet to Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, who is representing the complainant National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the matter.

The court, meanwhile, listed the matter on March 2, 2023, and directed the police to file a chargesheet in the matter.

"Before proceeding further, let a copy of the chargesheet be filed before the next date of hearing," Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said.

Earlier, the NCPCR had opposed Mohd Zubair's petition seeking the quashing of FIR registered in August 2020, Delhi Police under section 19 of the POCSO Act, on a complaint filed by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

The complainant had referred to a tweet allegedly shared by Zubair, which had the photo of a minor girl, with her face blurred out, during an online spat he was having with her father.

NCPCR earlier in its affidavit filed in Delhi High Court requested the court to direct the Delhi Police to conduct a thorough investigation in this case and complete the same on priority.

NCPCR affidavit further submitted that this case involving harassment and online stalking of a minor is a serious problem that has arisen through the wide usage of social media platforms like Twitter. The act of the petitioner has not only violated the rights of a minor but has also violated the provisions of law as given under the IT Act, 2000, IPC, 1860 and POCSO Act, 2012.



The NCPCR further submitted that the information provided by the Delhi Police through its status report dated May 14, 2022, clearly shows that the petitioner has been trying to evade the investigation of the law enforcement authorities and is not fully cooperating. The mala fide intention of the petitioner to conceal the facts is evident which is seen to be causing a serious delay in the investigation of this case.



The submission made by the Delhi Police as to no cognizable offence being made out against the petitioner is also incorrect and indicates the casual attitude of the police in this case, stated NCPCR.



The court may kindly consider that in the complaint received by NCPCR with regard to the present case, the retweeting of the picture of a minor girl by the petitioner initiated the indecent and obnoxious comments against her. In addition, the retweeting of the picture contributed to the disclosure of her identity through her father and seriously jeopardized her safety and security, stated NCPCR reply copy.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)