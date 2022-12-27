'No Criminal Aspect': Russian Embassy On Deaths Of Tourists In Odisha

The mysterious death of a Russian businessman has made the Russian Embassy come out with a statement saying there is 'no criminal aspect'.

The Russian embassy on Tuesday came out with a statement claiming that the Odisha police has found "no criminal aspect" in the death of two citizens of the European country in a hotel in Rayagada district. The two deaths were reported within days of each other and at the same place.

"The Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata is following the case in touch with local authorities. According to information available to the police, no criminal aspect is seen," said the Russian embassy in New Delhi in connection with the death of the two Russians in Odisha, Russia Today quoted.

Among the dead was Pavel Antov, a lawmaker and a leading figure in Russia’s meat industry from the Vladimir region, which is about 200 km from Moscow.

According to reports in a section of the media, Antov (65), the founder of the Vladimir Meat Processing Plant, ranked among the rich list of lawmakers in Russia. This assertions is made on the basis of the declared incomes of the Russian lawmakers.

He was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel in Rayagada on Saturday. Reports suggest he had fallen down from the balcony.

Vladimir Bidenov, Antov's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his first floor room of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him, the Odisha police had said.

In a report The Indian Express had quoted Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Rayagada town police station, Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan, saying that it could be possibile that Antov fell from the terrace accidentally, or that he died by suicide after the death of his friend Bidenov.

According to media reports, Antov’s company, ‘Vladimir Standard', was the leading manufacturer of meat sausages in his country. He was the founder of the company. Forbes Russia had noted after an analysis, in 2019, that Antov’s declared annual earnings were around £130 million.

Bidenov and Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on December 21.

(With agency inputs)