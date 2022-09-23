‘No Crime’, Say UP Police After Video Of Woman Offering Namaz In Hospital Goes Viral

A video of a woman offering Namaz outside a government hospital's ward in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is doing rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, the Prayagraj police on Friday said that no crime was committed.

"The inquiry found that the woman in the video was offering namaz without any wrong intentions, and without obstructing any work or traffic, for quick recovery of the patient. This act does not fall into any category of crime," Prayagraj Police tweeted.

In #Prayagraj, #UttarPradesh, a mother prayed two Rakahs of Namaz inside Hospital and police registered a case and started investigation. pic.twitter.com/WyCIil7vyr — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 23, 2022

The video is widely shared on the internet, and many of the users are claiming that offering prayer in a public space is illegal. On the other hand, several users have asked what's wrong with offering prayers for the well-being of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have mentioned that they have warned the woman along with the hospital staff against such activity.

"We have issued a strict warning against such activities in the ward. It is a public place," the Chief Medical Superintendent at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Dr. MK Akhauri was quoted as saying by NDTV

"We have instructed all ward in-charges not to allow such a thing. We told the woman not to do it again, too. We will decide on further action after our probe report is in," he added.

The police responded to the Tweet and wrote, "Cognizance of the video has been taken, and the concerned has been directed to take the necessary action as per rules." However, hours later, the police justified in a tweet in Hindi, that the act was not considered criminal.

Further, it was revealed that the woman was the attendant of the patient who was admitted to the dengue ward.

Another similar incident took place two months back where a bunch of Hindu right-wing groups protested against people offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. People who were offering prayer in the Mall were arrested by the police. However, later, they were granted bail.