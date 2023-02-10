No 'Cow Hug Day' On February 14 As Animal Husbandry Board Withdraws Appeal

DAYS after the animal board of India gave the call to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day", it has withdrawn the appeal.

Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2023

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's Secretary S K Dutta said in a notice.

It had earlier announced that animal lovers should celebrate Valentine's Day with cows to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The board had said that hugging cows would bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

This was the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate "Cow Hug Day".

Soon after the announcement, the notice drew reactions from political leaders and Twitter users.

"I am from a farming community. I hug my cow every day, not just one day, and this is only to divert the issues like unemployment and inflation," said Congress's Rajni Patil as quoted by India Today.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the industrialist Gautam Adani was a "holy cow" for the prime minister.

One of the Twitter users, Priyamvada Gopal, wrote, "Likely to be lonely on Valentine's Day? The government of India advises you to hug a cow. You can 'decolonise' in the same swift movement. Cow Hug Day, 14th February. Unclear whether bovine consent is required but you'll find out, no doubt.