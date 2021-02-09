Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that the country has witnessed a decline of 55 per cent in the deaths due to the coronavirus in the last five weeks and are at 112 per million population.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that no deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours in 15 states and Union Territories, while there are seven states and UTs that have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in last three weeks.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the country has witnessed a decline of 55 per cent in daily average deaths due to the coronavirus in the last five weeks and are at 112 per million population. He also said that the percentage of active cases in the country has also decreased to 3.12 per cent of the total cases.

Bhushan further informed that Maharashtra and Kerala contribute to 71 per cent of total cases in the country and there are 33 states and Union Territories across the country which have less than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus. While Maharashtra contributes 25.06 per cent, Kerala adds 45.72 per cent in the total COVID-19 cases.

"Only 2 States--Kerala and Maharashtra--have more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases and together they contribute to 71 per cent of COVID-19 cases. Kerala has 65,670 active COVID-19 cases and Maharashtra has 35,991 active COVID-19 cases. Currently, 33 states and UTs in the country have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases," Bhushan said.



"Active cases are only 3.12 per cent of the total cases. Active cases are less than 1.50 lakh and declining. There are 15 states and Union Territories (UT) that have not reported deaths in the last 24 hours. There are seven states and UTs that have not reported deaths in the last three weeks. A total of 55 per cent decline in average daily COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last five weeks," he said.

Informing further about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Rajesh Bhushan said that a total of 63,10,194 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID19 vaccine as of now, adding, that the administration of the second dose of vaccine will begin on February 13.

"We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Niti Aayog Member, VK Paul said, "We can confidently say that the strategy to implement vaccination program & the experience of vaccination is now consistently, very highly rated by people. 97 per cent people satisfied with overall vaccination experience".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan