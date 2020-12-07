The top court allowed the Centre on Monday to carry out the foundation stone laying ceremony after assured it that no construction or demolition work would be done.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the central government to carry out the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10. The apex court, however, noted that "no construction, demolition activities or felling of trees" will be allowed as part of the project till it "decides the pending pleas on the issue".

A three-judge Bench that included Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna said that the authorities can are "free to undertake other formal processes" on December 10 after the Centre said that there would be only foundation stone laying ceremony for the project and no construction would commence as of now.

"We have listed this matter because of certain developments we came across in public domain.We never thought you will go ahead so aggressively with construction. The fact that there is no stay does not mean you can go ahead with everything," the court observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"We show deference to you that you will act in a prudent manner. Same deference should be shown to the court. We don't mind if you do paperwork, or lay foundation stone but no construction should be done," it added.

The revamp project, which was announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, and the target is to construct it by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 as part of the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for the new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on December 5.

The top court is seized of pleas which have raised questions over several aspects, including the environmental clearance granted to the project.

(With PTI inputs)

