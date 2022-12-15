'No Connection With Tawang Clash', Says Air Force On Fresh Exercises Near China Border

AMID the ongoing exercise of the Indian Air Force near the India-China border, the IAF has said that the Eastern Air Command would conduct an exercise to train its crew, but this has nothing to do with the recent developments in Tawang and has no connection to any of the events that unfolded recently.

The exercise of the Indian Air Force will continue until December 16 in the eastern sector of the country.

"The Eastern Air Command of Indian Air Force shall be conducting a pre-planned routine exercise in its AOR on December 15-16. This exercise was planned well in advance to the recent developments in Tawang, and is not associated with these events. The exercise shall be conducted towards training of the IAF crew," said officials, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, the IAF has received delivery of all the aircraft on Thursday for which it entered into a Rs 58,000-crore deal with France's Dassault Aviation in 2016.

"The pack is complete. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker," the IAF said in an official statement as quoted by news agency IANS.

The strength of the IAF has increased at a time when there are ongoing border tensions and clashes on the international borders with China. The 36th Rafael fighter jet, according to IANS sources, will become a part of the Air Force's Squadron.