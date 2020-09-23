New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Assembly panel looking into the alleged misapplication of Facebook's anti-hate speech rules during the February riots said it will not take any coercive step against Facebook and its vice president Ajit Mohan.

Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Delhi assembly's peace committee, replied, "No coercive step is intended by Delhi assembly against Facebook." The committee has, however, the power to conduct an investigation as the matter is not about policing or law and order, Singhvi said.

Singhvi said the committee has itself decided to defer the meeting scheduled for today. He also submitted that it wants to clarify that Mohan was asked to appear only as a witness and there was no intent to take any coercive action against him.

The undertaking by the Peace and Harmony Committee came after the Supreme Court directed the panel not to take coercive action against Mohan till October 15 in connection with a summon asking him to depose before it with regard to north east Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari issued notices to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly; the ministries of Law and Justice, Home Affairs, Electronics and IT; Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, represented by the Secretary General, and Delhi Police, asking them to respond to the plea.

The apex court's order came on the plea by Mohan and others challenging the September 10 and September 18 notices issued by Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee that sought his presence before the panel which is probing the Delhi riots in February and FB's role in spread of hate speech.

The bench has now fixed the matter for October 13, asking the Committee to file its detailed reply to the joint petition by Mohan and Facebook.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta