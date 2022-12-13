'No Casualty, Attempt To Encroach Indian Land Thwarted Immediately': Rajnath Singh On India-China LAC Clash

DEFENCE Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha over the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along LAC near the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh, while apprising Lok Sabha about the face-off, said that PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. "However, the attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner".

"Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Rajnath Singh said, adding, "PLA soldiers retreated back to their own locations after interventions of the Indian military commanders".

The defence minister further stated that some soldiers from both sides suffered minor injuries and no casualty was reported from the stand-off site. "In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury." he said.

Rajnath Singh also said that the matter has been taken up with Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels and assured the house (Lok Sabha) that "that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it".

"This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it," Rajnath Singh said, adding, "I am confident this House will respect the capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces".

On Monday the Indian Army in a statement said, "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides."

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Opposition members earlier today created a ruckus in Parliament over the clash between troops of India and China. Soon after Rajnath Singh's statement, Opposition leaders staged a walkout from Lok Sabha.