Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai court on Friday refused to provide interim bail to Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan, who has been arrested in connection with at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near the financial capital of India. The court also rejected the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested along with Aryan.

"Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected," the Mumbai court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had challenged Aryan's bail plea and raised the issue over its "maintainability". Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, said that the court needs to hear the issue of "maintainability" first before hearing any other argument.

"If there are 10 accused in one offence, same FIR, even if one accused is found with small quantity, and others not, then there cannot be segregation, and the sessions court is supposed to hear," the NCB said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"The jurisdiction of this court is within the confines of Section 36A of the NDPS Act. It is the prosecution's case that all persons arrayed in the crime are alleged to have committed offences exclusively triable by special court of sessions," it added.

Aryan and seven others were sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court on Thursday. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on a cruise ship near Mumbai.

As per the NCB, eight persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma