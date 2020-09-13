The Narcotics Control Bureau has clarified that no such list of Bollywood stars has been prepared by the anti-drugs agency

Amid reports of various A-list stars being named by actor Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation over the alleged drug use in Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has clarified that no such list of Bollywood stars has been prepared by the anti-drugs agency.

Speaking with the free press journal, NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood." When asked about the reports, Malhotra said, "The names have not been zeroed upon." Earlier rumours were doing rounds that Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been named by Rhea

The 28-year-old actress was arrested on September 8 in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been sent to judicial custody till September 22. Rhea, however, might move to the High Court challenging the sessions court’s order to dismiss her bail plea.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said while adding that there nothing on record to suggest that the 28-year-old actress was involved with the financing of illicit drug traffic.

Chakraborty has in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. Apart from the drugs case, she is facing an abetment of suicide case in connection with Rajput''s death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rajput''s father who accused Chakraborty of abetting his son's suicide had also claimed that she siphoned Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts. The ED launched a probe into this aspect.

The NCB began a probe after Chakraborty''s mobile phone chats allegedly revealed that she used to consume drugs.

