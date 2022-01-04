New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to battle Omicron to avoid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government on Monday issued revised guidelines for its offices to check the spread of the infections. In its guidelines, the central government restricted the number of people below the level of under-secretary and said that the restrictions will continue till January 31.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by the Centre:

- Physical attendance of Government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roaster may be prepared accordingly in this regard.

- All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office on regular basis.

- Persons with Disabilities and Pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

- The officers/ staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding.

- All officers/ staff residing in the containment zones shall be exempted from coming to the office till containment zones are de-notified.

- Those officers/ staff who are not attending offices and working from home shall be available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

- Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing.

- Biometric attendance shall be suspended by the Personnel Ministry for all the Central Government employees till January 31.

- All the heads of departments will have to ensure that all employees wear masks at all times and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly.

India has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days with the emergence of Omicron variant. Till now, 1,700 cases of Omicron have been detected across 23 states and union territories (UTs). Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120), as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

