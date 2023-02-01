'No Asha, Only Nirasha': Akhilesh Yadav's Swipe At Centre After Budget 2023 Announcement

SAMAJWADI Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, claimed that the Union Budget for 2023-2024 benefits only a “few rich people” and that it will further increase inflation and unemployment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the budget that has delivered major changes in the taxation policy of the country and is focused on capital expenditure.

“The BJP is completing the decade of its budget, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now? “ SP Chief said.

“BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. Farmers, laborers, youth, women, job professionals, business class do not have hope but despair because it is made to benefit only a few big people,” Akhilesh added, in a tweet, in Hindi.

Yadav, senior Uttar Pradesh politician, also said that this budget only gives ‘nirasha’ (disappointment) to people instead of ‘asha’ (hope), as quoted by news agency PTI.

The largest national opposition party in India - Congress - also did not waste an opportunity to slam the Centre over the budget. It alleged that this budget has no solution for the issues of price rise and unemployment.

“No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words & rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 Lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation & price-rise, it’s like drop in ocean for middle class,” Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Another Congress Member of Parliament, K Suresh, accused the budget of serving the interests of crony capitalists.

“Budget 2023 is a pro-corporate budget. All interests of Adani are fulfilled in this budget, but the common man has been ignored. This budget is for Adani, Ambani, Gujarat,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP and former Bollywood star, Shatrughan Sinha, has said that the budget said there was nothing special for the middle class in the budget and that it was focused on ”Hum do humare do”, an apparent reference to Modi’s alleged closeness with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has said that the budget gives priority to the backward class people. He also said, in a tweet, that the budget is “a firm first step towards fulfilling the resolve of a developed Bharat”.