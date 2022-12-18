No Anti-Incumbency,' Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot As Cong Govt Completes Four Years

Ashok Gehlot emphasised that their state government implemented the OPS but the Centre interfered with it which was unconstitutional.(Image: ANI/Twitter.)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state and emphasised that there could be no bigger achievement than this.

During the completion of four years of the state government in Rajasthan on December 17, Ashok Gehlot said, "Even after four years, the people of Rajasthan are not against the state government, usually, such a situation happens everywhere and people start finding faults but in Rajasthan, the situation is different. There can be no bigger achievement than this for the state government."

He also continued by reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social security to be implemented nationwide.

Multiple government events took place in Jaipur to mark the occasion, including a development display at the Jawahar Kala Kendra.

While talking about the old Pension Scheme, Gehlot said, "It is very important that the one who has served the government for 35 years gets security because it is high time for being concerned about social security. There should be a common policy for nationwide social security, for which the finances should be managed by both the Centre and the States.

He further emphasised that Rajasthan implemented the OPS but the Centre interfered with it which was unconstitutional.

"The state government has the right to decide the pension. Pension is a state subject, so OPS shall continue. The Center cannot interfere in this. There is a provision in the constitution itself that the Right to Pension rests with the state governments," Gehlot said.

Gehlot also slammed Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and accused him of misleading and defrauding the people of Rajasthan.

"PM Modi himself promised the national project to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project in the public meetings during the last elections here, but now the Center is stalling this scheme. Whatever scuffle is going on between former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Gajendra Singh is their personal, but why should the public suffer for the personal clashes between them?" ANI quoted CM Ashok Gehlot as saying.

However, he emphasised that it was only the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) which helped people during the tough times of Covid-19 pandemic. He also lauded the state government that has also come up with the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in Rajasthan.

(With Agency Inputs.)