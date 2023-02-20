'No Action Executed For Revenge': Nirmala Sitharaman After ED Raids Chhattisgarh Congress Leaders

Amid the ongoing raids by the Directorate of Enforcement on Congress leaders in Chattisgarh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that no action is executed with a sense of revenge.

At the post-Budget press conference in Jaipur, the finance minister said, "Any agency first collects data and only then action is taken. No action is executed with a sense of revenge."

She also asked Congress to learn to listen while sitting in parliament.

Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh alleged that his successor and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was running a cash pickup service in the state in the name of the plenary session of the Congress scheduled later this week.

"Today the ED has raided the residence of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the party's former vice-president and an MLA," Baghel said in a tweet.

"There is a plenary session of the Congress in Raipur after four days. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our colleagues engaged in preparations for the session through such acts. The BJP is disappointed with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win," the CM added.

Earlier, Bhupesh Baghel, the CM of Chhattisgarh, attacked the BJP and said that such acts will not weaken the morale of party leaders who are engaged in the preparation of the party's upcoming plenary session.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in connection with mining and an alleged coal levy scam. The places searched include the residential and office premises of various Congress leaders, namely Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari, and Sunny Agrawal, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the officials, the investigation will take place for those who have been the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government.

Nine persons, including state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal, have been arrested in the case till now.