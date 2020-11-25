Cyclone Nivar: Nivar is the third name to be used from the new list of names for North Indian Ocean Cyclones, released in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A red alert has been issued in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as the two states brace up for Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make a landfall between the Mamallapuram and Karaikal coast around Puducherry today evening as a severe cyclonic storm. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the cyclone has a wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph.

Following the IMD warning about the cyclone posing a grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Puducherry, which will continue till the morning of November 26. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday in wake of the Cyclone Nivar. Thirty NDRF teams are also deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar.

So here in this article, we will know about how Cyclone Nivar got its name and how other cyclonic storms are named:

Cyclone Nivar: The Nivar will be the fourth cyclonic storm to take shape into the North Indian Ocean this year. Earlier, Cyclone Gati, which made its landfall in Somalia, Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra and Cyclone Amphan, which hit eastern India in May, have wreaked havoc this year. The IMD has predicted that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will turn into a severe cyclonic storm and hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today evening. Cyclone Nivar will cause extremely heavy rains, strong winds with speeds up to 120 kmph, the IMD added.

How Cyclone Nivar got its name?

The cyclone id named Nivar in accordance with the guidelines of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), according to which countries in every region are supposed to give names for cyclones. The North Indian Ocean region covers 13 countries and the cyclones formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The 13 members include Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen.

Each member suggested 13 names this year making up a total of 169 names for the cyclones. Every member’s name is listed in alphabetical order and the cyclone names are used sequentially column-wise. Nivar is the third name to be used from the new list of names for North Indian Ocean Cyclones, released in 2020. The name was suggested by Iran.

How Cyclones are named?

Cyclones around the world are named by RSMCs (Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres) and TCWCs (Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres). There are a total of six RSMCs and five TCWCs, including IMD. The IMD is assigned the duty to name cyclones that develop over north Indian ocean, including Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal following standard procedure. It is also mandated to issue advisories in the region regarding the cyclonic storms.

Usually, the names of the storms are kept in alphabetical order. For the Indian Ocean region, the naming of cyclones began in 2000 and formula was agreed in 2004. Eight countries in the region -- Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Oman, Myanmar, Maldives, Bangladesh and India -- suggest names, which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm develops. The list was extended in 2018 when 5 new countries were added to the North Indian Ocean region. The countries include Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen.

India had reportedly proposed Gati (speed), Tej (speed), Marasu (musical instrument in Tamil), Aag (fire) and Neer (water), among others, for the new list. The names of the next few cyclones adopted by member countries in April 2020 are as follows: Burevi (Maldives), Tauktae (Myanmar), Yaas (Oman), and Gulab (Pakistan).

