Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Likely To Withdraw Support From BJP-led Manipur Government

Seven lawmakers of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will reportedly withdraw their support from the BJP-led Manipur government soon. However, the withdrawal by JD(U) legislators is not likely to pose any threat to Biren Singh's government in Manipur. This came after Nitish Kumar-led party parted ways with the NDA alliance in Bihar bringing down the BJP-JDU government in the state.

According to several media reports, Nitish Kumar is mulling withdrawing his support from the BJP government in Manipur. JDU had extended outside support to the Biren Singh government after the Manipur Assembly Elections earlier this year since the party was part of the NDA at that time. The BJP and JD(U) contested the Manipur Polls separately.

According to media reports, a final decision regarding the withdrawal will be taken at a crucial meeting of the Manipur unit of the JD(U) during the upcoming national executive meet in Patna on September 3-4. This was also discussed during the last state executive meet of the JD)(U) Manipur unit held on August 10.

As per the numbers, the BJP-led coalition in Manipur has 55 seats of the total 60 seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. Even if JD(U) withdraws its support, it would bring down the numbers of the coalition to 48, which is way above the majority mark of 31.

In a big blow to the BJP, Nitish Kumar, earlier this month, parted ways with the saffron brigade ending the NDA alliance rule in Bihar. Kumar, subsequently, resigned from the post of chief minister and joined hands with the opposition party and formed the Mahagathbandhan government with RJD, Congress and other left parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as Nitish Kumar's deputy.

Kumar's move came as an apprehension that the BJP is trying to repeat the Maharashtra model, where the Uddhav Thackeray government was dismantled by the rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is now the Chief Minister. Kumar, however, broke his alliance with the BJP and took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time.