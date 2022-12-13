Nitish Kumar's 'He Would Lead In 2025' Comments For Tejashwi Yadav Is New Fodder For Bihar Politics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday hinted about the end of his stint as the state's CM, saying that his deputy and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav would lead the ruling coalition (Mahagathbandhan) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. Though Nitish Kumar didn't clarify his statement, many have started speculating that the JD(U) leader's end at the state's helm is nearing.

Speaking at a meeting of Bihar MLAs, Nitish Kumar said, "I am not the Prime Ministerial candidate or Chief Ministerial candidate. My goal is to defeat the BJP". Further fuelling the talks of Tejashwi taking over, Nitish said that "he must be encouraged".

"We are doing a lot. And if there's anything left to do in the future, then Tejashwi will keep working and will get it all done. Those who want to divide us, don't try to create trouble at anyone's bidding. We must stay united and work together. There should be no friction," the Chief Minister said on Monday, during the launch of a dental college in Nalanda.

"Tejashwi is here, I have done whatever I could to take him forward, I will take him even further ahead. You all can see and understand everything. All our officials are working well. Listen to what I am saying. This is not my personal view. Whatever we are doing, we are following the path of Gandhi," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of former CM of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was only a few months ago a fierce critique of Nitish Kumar. When Nitish was heading the NDA government in Bihar, a bitter verbal feud ensued between the two in the state Assembly.

Speculations have been doing the round that Nitish is planning to make Tejashwi his heir apparent. Today’s comments have come as close to an admission as could be expected. "For now, 2024 (national election) is the goal. Everything else will come after that," Tejashwi Yadav said reacting to Nitish’s favourable comments.

Tejashwi Yadav in the past has often called Nitish Kumar a "tired and spent" leader who should retire. He was one of the most bitter critics of the veteran socialist leader since he had dumped the Mahagathbandhan government that had won the election in 2015 in Bihar.

However, they were seen coming closer when the debate surrounding the caste census was raging and as friction within the then-ruling NDA government increased. The two leaders have been showing immense bonhomie since Nitish dumped the NDA to again form the government with RJD.

Last month, Tejashwi Yadav called himself "the luckiest person" and heaped praises on his boss. "Who could be a luckier person than me? My mother and father have been Chief Ministers and leaders of opposition. I have been Deputy Chief Minister twice, leader of opposition once, and have the opportunity to work under the leadership of the most experienced Chief Minister. Who can be luckier than I?" he said.