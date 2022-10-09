'Nitish Kumar Delusional, Age Affecting Him': Prashant Kishor Keeps Volley Of Barbs Going

POLL strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying the JDU leader's age was affecting him. Taking strong exception to Kumar's allegations that Kishor was working for BJP, the political strategist said the Bihar Chief Minister has become "delusional" and "politically isolated".

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, Kishor said, "He has been affected by his age and has turned delusional. He has been politically isolated as he is surrounded by people who he himself does not trust. And it is because of this nervousness he speaks other than what he means."

Kishor countered the Bihar CM's claims that he was colluding with BJP and said, "He (Kumar) said I am working on BJP's agenda and asked him to merge with Congress. How is it even possible? If I were supporting BJP, why would I ask him to strengthen Congress? If the second claim is correct, the first one gets wrong."

On Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister said Kishor, who has successfully led campaigns for various political parties, is now making baseless claims. He added that a few years ago Kishor had advised him to merge his JD(U) with the Congress.

Earlier on October 5, Kishor said Kumar had invited him to his residence and offered him to join his party and lead it.

Once close, Kishor and Kumar have now been trading allegations and barbs frequently. Kishor had even served as the national president of the JD(U) briefly, but was later expelled from the party.

The latest war of words broke out between the two while the political strategist carries out a state-wide 'padyatra' to bring 'Jan Suraj' in Bihar. While the Bihar CM has accused the poll strategist of joining hands with BJP, Kishor has dropped hints of launching his own political party.

He has often said it was time for him "to go directly to the people." Kishor launched his 'padayatra' on October 2 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram. He has attacked all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the state has not changed since 1990. He said people here are bound to migrate to other states in search of employment.

In August, Nitish Kumar broke away from his coalition with BJP-led NDA in Bihar and went back to the 'mahagathbandhan' forged with RJD, Congress and the Left in 2015. The poll strategist however had predicted that the current ruling alliance of seven parties will not survive till the next assembly election.

(With ANI inputs)