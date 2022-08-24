CM Nitish Kumar Wins Floor Test In Bihar Assembly After BJP Stages Walkout

The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan on Wednesday won the floor test in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, days after the Janata Dal (United) supremo made a U-turn to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance. The alliance won the floor test after the BJP staged a walkout from the assembly.

The floor test was held after Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resigned as Bihar Speaker after the ruling alliance moved a no-confidence motion against him. Later, Sinha made a hasty exit from the House, with BJP leaders raising slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Nitish Kumar also made some scathing remarks against former ally BJP in the state Legislative Assembly during the trust vote proceedings.

"In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work. They have control over social media & Press. Everyone is discussing only Centre's work," he said.

The Bihar CM also taunted the BJP MLAs when they walked out of the assembly.

"You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses," he said.