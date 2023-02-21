'Nitish Kumar To Hand Over Bihar CM Chair To Tejashwi Yadav In March': RJD MLA Makes Big Claim

AMID ongoing rift between Mahagathandhan, an RJD MLA has claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will announce the RJD leader and his Deputy as CM of Bihar in next month. Dinara MLA Vijay Mandal On Tuesday said that Tejashwi Yadav will be named as CM of Bihar in the month of March and Nitish Kumar himself will hand over the charge to him.

Mandal said that earlier Nitish Kumar announced that the 2025 assembly elections would be fought under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav and since the year is far, Nitish in the month of March only will hand him the charge.

Earlier, JDU President Lalan Singh clearly said that on the context that no decision has been taken on this matter yet as the assembly election in Bihar is long due. This decision will be taken in 2025.

On leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, JDU President Lalan Singh said that there is no contradiction between his and Nitishji's statement. Nitish ji has said that in 2025 elections will be contested under Tejashwi's leadership. This means that the election can be fought under anyone's leadership. However, CM candidates would be only decided then by the MLAs.

Lalan Singh said that we never said that Tejashwi would be the Chief Minister. In fact, Nitish Kumar had recently said in the Legislature Party meeting that in 2025, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Grand Alliance. He has to take the Grand Alliance forward.

RJD has 80 MLAs and Nitish Kumar has 43 MLAs. On this basis, RJD leaders are raising the demand to make Tejashwi sit on the CM's chair. RJD leaders are constantly demanding that Nitish Kumar should 'travel to Delhi' by handing over the CM's chair to Tejashwi Yadav.

Also, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh had also claimed in the past that in 2023, Nitish should give the command of Bihar to Tejashwi Yadav and he should focus on the 2024 elections. However, Nitish Kumar has to make a clear decision and announcement.