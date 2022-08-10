Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For Record 8th Time; Tejashwi Yadav Sworn In As Deputy CM

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time in the last 22 years. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also took the oath of office as Kumar's deputy. The two leaders were administered the oath at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a day after Kumar ditched the BJP and staked a claim for the formation of a new government in the state with the support of all legislators of the opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar, once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition Tuesday to stake a claim as head of the rival 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) to be chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time.

Besides upsetting political calculations, the move is seen as significant as it diminishes the clout of the BJP in a key state in the Hindi-speaking heartland from where most of its legislators come ahead of the 2024 general elections, which pundits expect it to otherwise win.

After weeks of simmering tension between the JD(U) and BJP over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme and a tiff over the continuation of Kumar's former confidante RCP Singh as a central cabinet minister, Tuesday morning saw all MPs and MLAs of the regional party huddled in conference at the chief minister's residence.

The decision they took was to quit the NDA and join hands with the Mahagathbandhan which it had spurned five years back in 2017. A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, also comprising the Left and the Congress, took place at Rabri Devi's house, across the street from the chief minister's residence at about the same time which decided to support Kumar as chief minister once he quit the NDA.

After submitting his resignation letter, Kumar went over to Devi's house to arm himself with letters of support from the Mahagathbandhan and drove back to the Governor's house along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim to form a new government.

Supporting the claim are the JD(U) which itself has 46 MLAS (45 party MLAs and 1 Independent) and the RJD which has 79 legislators. The Congress which has 19 while the CPI(ML) has 12 MLAs, CPI – 2 and CPI(M) another 2 have also given him letters of support. The HAM party which 4 MLAs has also thrown in its lot with Kumar.

