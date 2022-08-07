Nitish Skipping PM's Meet And RCP's Resignation: Is Everything All Right Between BJP And JD-U?

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday skipped the 7th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan's cultural center in New Delhi.

This is Kumar's second absence within a month from a major government event despite the JD-U being a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). A few days back, he had also skipped a dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

Interestingly, this comes a day after his once trusted loyalist Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan - a former Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer - resigned from the party after the JD-U sought a reply on corruption allegations.

"An attempt is being made to defame me. I don't have any land in my name. All the allegations being leveled against me are baseless. There is no cure for JDU's jealousy. I cannot go ahead with them in these circumstances," he said at a presser.

Singh, popularly known as RCP, was considered to be close with the BJP, which had reportedly irked Kumar. On numerous occasions, differences openly emerged between Kumar and RCP. Recently, Kumar also didn't field RCP in the Rajya Sabha polls after which he resigned from the Modi cabinet.

Kumar's meetings with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav were also a hint that he is not happy with the BJP. This forced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce that the saffron party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the JD-U.

However, after Shah's remark, JD-U's chief spokesman Neeraj Kumar said his party had a "clear conscience" and that he was bewildered to see "needless" averments on part of the BJP.

"This is 2022. What is the purpose of discussing 2024 and 2025 right now? The leadership of Nitish Kumar has never been questioned in the NDA. Why is the BJP making assertions which have no need," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Even some in BJP claim that there is a feeling of mistrust between the two allies.

"Despite the fact that Union minister Amit Shah, the other day in Patna announced about contesting 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 polls in alliance with the JD (U), there is a sense of mistrust between the two parties. The other day, JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was non-committal about 2024 and 2025," a BJP leader told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

However, the saffron party is in no mood, as of now, to engage in a spat with its oldest ally.

"Our ties have been with Nitish Kumar and these go back to 1996 when his party was called Samata Party. We do not pay much attention to what others in his party say," state BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Our leader, nationally, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state, it is the chief minister. So we reiterate that we will contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar's party and fight the assembly elections under his leadership," he added.