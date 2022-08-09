Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister; BJP Says 'People Won't Tolerate This Betrayal'

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar shortly after snapping ties with BJP-led NDA alliance in the state. After tendering his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish reached the residence of Rabri Devi, to hold a meeting with the RJD leaders including Tejaswi Yadav, who is touted to become the deputy CM if the RJD-JD(U) alliance form the government in the state.

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar, as quoted by ANI, said that all JD(U) MLAs and MPs are at a consensus that the party should leave the NDA alliance. "All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM", Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader. Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan "Nitish Kumar zindabad”.