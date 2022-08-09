Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister; BJP Says 'People Won't Tolerate This Betrayal'

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar said that all JD(U) MLAs and MPs are at a consensus that the party should leave the NDA alliance

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Tue, 09 Aug 2022 04:45 PM IST
Minute Read
Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister; BJP Says 'People Won't Tolerate This Betrayal'
Nitish Kumar speaks to the media at the JDU Office in Patna. (ANI Photo)

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar shortly after snapping ties with BJP-led NDA alliance in the state. After tendering his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish reached the residence of Rabri Devi, to hold a meeting with the RJD leaders including Tejaswi Yadav, who is touted to become the deputy CM if the RJD-JD(U) alliance form the government in the state.

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar, as quoted by ANI, said that all JD(U) MLAs and MPs are at a consensus that the party should leave the NDA alliance. "All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM", Nitish Kumar said. 

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader. Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan "Nitish Kumar zindabad”.  

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.