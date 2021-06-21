Nitish's JDU was kept out of the union government after PM Modi returned to power following his landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar will likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday amid buzz over a possible cabinet expansion of the union government.

However, there is no official confirmation about Nitish's Delhi as of now but media reports have claimed that the JDU chief is all set to hold a crucial meet with the Prime Minister.

Nitish's JDU was kept out of the union government after PM Modi returned to power following his landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as the JDU and the BJP didn't agree over some ministers. According to an NDTV report, the JDU wanted two cabinet berths while the BJP was ready to give only one.

Recently, senior JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who is known for his closeness with Nitish, also said that the party should get respectable representation in the union cabinet, fueling speculations about a possible cabinet reshuffle.

"JDU is part of the NDA and the allies should get respect in a coalition," Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

PM Modi holds meeting with union ministers

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday held a crucial meeting with several union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar.

Other than the union ministers, BJP president JP Nadda and party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present at the meet.

Political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle. Several ministers in the Modi government have been holding charge of multiple ministries since the Prime Minister returned to power in the country after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma