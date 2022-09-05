Nitish Kumar In Delhi Today, To Meet Opposition Leaders In Run-Up To 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Aiming to unite the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will meet multiple leaders of opposition parties from Congress and Left in New Delhi on Monday. Kumar will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Left party leader D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Kumar has already announced his national ambitions after he ditched the BJP to rejoin hands with Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Last week, he also met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekher Rao in Patna, where the two gave a slogan of 'BJP Mukt Bharat' in 2024.

On Sunday, he also attended the JD(U)'s national council meeting and attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party party considers those with it "sadachari" (people with good conduct) and those who speak against its policies "bhrashtachari" (corrupt).

During the meeting, the Bihar Chief Minister also asserted that he will continue to work to unite the opposition across the country to fight the BJP amid the buzz that the JD(U) is eying the opposition leadership role for him in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I'm only saying that if all opposition parties unitedly contest elections (2024 Lok Sabha elections) then we will get big success. I am not talking about any numbers," he said on Sunday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) on Sunday passed two resolutions related to political situation in the country. It has charged the BJP-led central government with imposing an "undeclared emergency" in the country, "misusing" probe agencies to silence opposition voices and stoking "communal frenzy" in society.

A party resolution said Kumar's "vision and mission" behind Bihar's development have been praised in and outside India. It has also accused the ruling BJP of having "authoritarian" tendencies and destabilising non-BJP governments in several states, including Delhi and Jharkhand besides Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra earlier.