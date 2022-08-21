Nitish Kumar, If Considered By Oppn, Can Be A 'Strong PM Candidate' For 2024: Tejashwi Yadav

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar embraces RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after they took oath as CM and Deputy CM of Bihar, respectively. (Photo: ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, if considered by the opposition, can emerge as a "strong candidate" for the Prime Ministerial position for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the Janata Dal (United) supremo enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground.

He made the remarks in an interview with news agency PTI. Nitish's decision to break ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fuelled speculation about his prime ministerial bid.

"I leave this question for Honourable Nitish ji. I cannot claim to speak on behalf of the entire Opposition, however, if considered, respected Nitish ji definitely might be a strong candidate," he said when asked about the JD(U) chief's chances to become opposition's nominee for 2024.

"He (Kumar) has more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience and enjoys immense goodwill on the ground as well as among his peers," he said.

Attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi, who is now a deputy of Nitish, also spoke about the recent political crisis in Bihar and said that the alliance between JD(U), the RJD, the Congress, and other parties "augurs well for opposition unity".

"It signals that most of the Opposition parties recognise the larger challenge before the country – the hegemony of the BJP, where on the back of money, media, and (administrative) machinery power, they are determined to stamp out all diversity from the Indian society as well as from the political spectrum," he said.

"For all their talk of cooperative federalism, the BJP's attempt has been to consistently ignore regional disparities. Bihar needs special attention – nobody can deny it. But have we got anything from the Centre? Not quite," he added.

However, Tejashwi said that regional parties and other progressive political groups need to "look beyond their narrow gains and losses" as he stressed that it would be very difficult for the opposition to rebuild itself if it does not "stop the destruction in its tracks now".

When asked about Nitish's ties with the BJP, Tejashwi said if one looks at the similarities and differences between them from a historical, national, contemporary, and regional perspective, one will find a meeting of minds and objectives.

"We have emerged from the same churn of socialist movements and broadly share the same values. Sometimes there have been issues but none that are irreconcilable," he told PTI.

"Our comments against the previous government were made in the capacity of a responsive opposition. All the interventions made by me and my party colleagues were to make sure the government heard the people's concerns and voices," he asserted.

On the BJP's barb that "jungle raj" will return in Bihar, Tejashwi said it is a classic case of "crying wolf". He said people of Bihar, especially the youths and active citizens, can now immediately recognise propaganda and counter it.

"It's a tired discourse. Please mark my words – people understand and see through these tactics to divert attention and mislead. One, this is the age of social media and friends in mainstream media are not the only ones who control the discourse," he told PTI.

"The ball is in the court of the mainstream media also – instead of doing 'he said, she said' – they should do their own checks. If the BJP says it is going to rain, friends in the mainstream media would do well to look outside the window and check for themselves if it would rain, instead of donning their raincoats and umbrellas and asking us if we think it's going to rain," he said.