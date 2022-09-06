After Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar May Meet Arvind Kejriwal And Sharad Pawar In Delhi Today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on day 2 of his Delhi visit on Tuesday as he continues to unite the opposition to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, the Janata Dal (United) chief may also meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday.

On day 1 of his two-day Delhi visit, Kumar met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence. This was the first meeting between Kumar and Gandhi after the former rejoined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan', dumping the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar again.

During the meeting with Gandhi, which lasted for nearly an hour, the two discussed only the 2024 general elections and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together. After the meeting, Congress sources said that both the parties will continue their "concrete discussions" in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar, at the end of the meeting, once again told Gandhi that he has no ambition to become the prime minister of the country. "If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)," he said, as reported by ANI.

Since Kumar left the NDA, the buzz has been high that he wants to become the prime minister of India. However, the eight-time Bihar Chief Minister has always dismissed such claims.

Recently, he also met Telangana Chief Minister KCR during his Bihar visit, where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was directly asked whether Kumar will be the next prime ministerial candidate for the opposition. He had dodged a straight response and said that all the opposition parties will come together and then finalise the PM candidate.

Lashing out at the Centre, Rao had said that Kumar is a big leader and the Modi government has not even fulfilled its promise of granting special status to Bihar. "Before the Modi-led BJP government, Rupee never depreciated so much. Why do farmers have to protest for over a year? The country faced losses in every sector due to the failures of the policies implemented by the Centre."